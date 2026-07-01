AFC Notes: Carnell Tate, Wyatt Milum, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars OL Wyatt Milum is heading into training camp healthy after dealing with an injury during his rookie season. He is also confident with the playbook heading into this offseason, given that Jacksonville retained its offensive coaches.

“This is the strongest I’ve ever felt, and this is the healthiest I’ve been since entering the league,” Milum said, via the team website. “Everything feels good. It was big, especially, with the injury last year I had. This offseason, I went home for a few weeks, came back, and got my body 100 percent healthy and got in the weight room.”

“Especially just for me in general, just knowing the playbook, when you came back, it’s so much easier and just makes you so much more comfortable out there playing, so you can just play free,” Milum continued. “The biggest thing I learned was I had to get in the playbook when I was injured because I knew I couldn’t do anything, I couldn’t get out here, so I just had to get in the playbook.”

Texans

Former Texans S C.J. Gardner-Johnson gave his side of the story when it came to Houston deciding to move on from him and said in an interview with The Athletic that he had a confrontation with a “friend of the GM” during training camp in West Virginia.

“If y’all going to cut me, cut me,” Gardner-Johnson said, via Tim Graham of The Athletic. “But I’ll give nobody reasons to cut me. I haven’t. I don’t. I’m not a cancer. There’s nobody in this locker room that says, ‘Chauncey’s a problem.’ The media loves me. The only thing that’ll do it is something that triggers somebody that has a say in the building that can alter somebody else’s mind. That happens every time. That’s how I got [cut] in Houston. One person that’s not technically a part of the organization called me a B-word at Greenbrier. I get out my body; he says something to the GM, and the next thing I’m cut.”

Titans

Titans WR Carnell Tate is fine with handling the expectations that will no doubt fall on him after being selected fourth overall by Tennessee in the draft.

“Pressure comes from doing good things all the time,” Tate said, via the team website. “I am used to it – I played at Ohio State. I played at the highest level. So, I am just going to go out there and continue to be who I am, and just go play football at the highest level…The more you know, the better it is for you. That way you are not out there thinking. The more I study, the more confidence I have in my game, and that allows me to play fast.”

“I didn’t surprise myself at all,” Tate noted on what he has accomplished so far. “At the end of the day it is just football, it is just going out there to do what I do best. As receivers, we get paid to catch the ball. It’s been pretty much: Keep balling, keep making plays, just keep being yourself.”

“Young player, still learning, but he’s smart,” OC Brian Daboll said of Tate. “He’s got good ball skills. Everything we saw on tape at Ohio State, he’s come in, he’s acclimated himself well, as all the rookies have. He’s doing what’s required right now, and he’s doing a nice job. Really like the kid, his personality, his demeanor. For a young player, we’ve thrown a lot at these guys, and he’s picked it up extremely well. I’ve done this for a long time. In terms of picking it up, he’s been one of the top of the skill positions.”