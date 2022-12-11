AFC Notes: Chargers, Dolphins, Jets

Chargers

Ian Rapoport reports that Chargers OLB Joey Bosa is expected to return to practice this week after missing 11 weeks recovering from core muscle surgery.

Dolphins

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead said that his strained pectoral is feeling better and is glad to be back at practice this week.

“I feel better than I did last week,” Armstead said. “We keep chipping way. Love to be back out there with the guys.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said that Armstead is a major factor in their offense.

“I think bottom line is he’s a big part of our team,” McDaniel said. “That is one of the reasons we are where we’re at when he’s playing.”

As for when Armstead suffered his injury in Week 12 against the Texans, the offensive tackle said he immediately knew that he injured his pectoral.

“Guy was rushing off the edge,” Armstead said. “Outside arm kind of went across his body and going to the ground I just felt the rip. So I kind of knew immediately what I was dealing with. No point to go into the blue tent to waste time. I kind of self-diagnosed before the MRI.”

The Dolphins announced that they have elevated WR Freddie Swain ahead of their game this Sunday.

ahead of their game this Sunday. According to Matt Maiocco, the NFL fined Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Jets

The Jets ruled out WR Corey Davis against the Bills on Sunday due to a head injury.

against the Bills on Sunday due to a head injury. Jets QB Mike White boarded an ambulance and was sent to the local hospital in order to evaluate two rib injuries, which was precautionary according to HC Robert Saleh . (Zack Rosenblatt)

boarded an ambulance and was sent to the local hospital in order to evaluate two rib injuries, which was precautionary according to HC . (Zack Rosenblatt) Saleh has no doubts that White will “for sure” be the starting quarterback again next week against the Lions. (Connor Hughes)

As for DL Quinnen Williams , Saleh was told by team trainers that he is day-to-day and has a chance to play next week against the Lions. (Rosenblatt)

, Saleh was told by team trainers that he is day-to-day and has a chance to play next week against the Lions. (Rosenblatt) Saleh believes the team will make the playoffs despite losing to the Bills: “We’re going to see these guys again. I just think we are.” (Rosenblatt)

Saleh on his playoff hopes: “I just have so much faith in everybody. I know we’ve got four big-time opponents coming up … but I’ve just got faith in our group.” (Rosenblatt)