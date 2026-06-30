AFC Notes: Dexter Lawrence, Nate Wiggins, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals DL Dexter Lawrence feels there is a chip on his shoulder after recording just half a sack in his final season with the Giants before being dealt to Cincinnati for the tenth overall draft pick. He also feels that despite his low sack numbers, he still has a significant impact on the game.

“I’m more managing it now, because you can’t really beat up on other teams. So during the season you just let it go and you flow,” Lawrence said a week ago, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “I know how I approach this game and my impact to the game, even when it doesn’t show up on the sack numbers. I’m going to be like a boxer before they’re going into a fight. You’ve got to put your head down and train.”

Browns

Browns second-round S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren feels he has the versatility to play both safety spots as someone who is a powerful hitter that can contribute against the run, but also has closing speed to play a center-fielder type role.

“Coming into college, I started as a strong, then I switched to free,” McNeil-Warren said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon-Journal. “So [I’ll] be able to play both sides. They tried me in nickel during practices, too. So being versatile helped me a lot to be on the field faster.”

Ravens

Ravens CB Nate Wiggins is looking forward to being back to full health after undergoing an undisclosed surgery earlier this offseason, saying that he played the past two seasons at around 60 to 70 percent health.

“They’re going to see a big transition this year,” Wiggins said. “How I move, all that. . . . I’m just so happy going into this year. I know the coaches [are] happy. They say it every day. I know it’s going to be a big year for me and I just can’t wait.”