AFC Notes: Ezekiel Elliott, Tua Tagovailoa, Garrett Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was a big part of the team’s high-scoring performance on Sunday and was thrilled with the results. Meanwhile, HC Mike McDaniel spoke about his decision to not go for the all-time points record.

“This doesn’t compare to anything I’ve seen or been a part of,” Tagovailoa said, via NFL.com. “It just talks about the resilience of our team. Although we were up going into halftime, I’m very proud of the guys and the way they continued to play. No one took their foot off the gas. Everyone continued to play and that’s the result that we got. I think in this league and around the league, it’s about respect in the NFL. As we went out there, I felt like that’s what we got, we got respect. We’re not trying to go out there and humiliate teams, that’s just what it happened to look like.”

“I will be fine getting second-guessed by turning down NFL records,” McDaniel told reporters. “That’s fine. I’m very OK with the decision. And I think the team, notably the leaders of the team, supported it. I try to think through all of my decisions and hold them with the importance that they do have. It felt like chasing points and chasing a record, that’s not what we came to the game to do. That doesn’t have a bearing on the overall season outcome. I saw it as, 10 times out of 10 you can see a kneel down in those situations. Because there was an attainable record, that was cool, but the message that I thought it would send isn’t really in line with how I view things. I think it was the most points since ’66 or something. I think that’s awesome. For a regular-season record, you can have that and then suffer the same fate as we had last year. I don’t care about that regular-season record. It would’ve been cool, but what we’re trying to do I think that would be talking out of both sides of my mouth if we would’ve tried to send the field goal team on and squeeze in an extra three. It’s not really what I’m about.” “I would hope if the shoe was on the other foot the opponent would feel the same way,” McDaniel concluded. “That’s called karma. Try to keep good karma with the Miami Dolphins.”

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson sounded off on the team’s struggles and his frustrations following another loss on Sunday, adding that he will remain focused on winning each week.

“I’m frustrated with not winning,” Wilson said after the game, via the New York Post. “Whatever reason that may be, we’re trying to figure it out. That’s my job. I feel like I’m a player on this team, and everyone knows that about me, I don’t play about [anything but] losing and winning. When it’s competition I’m about all that, and we haven’t met the challenge the last two weeks. That’s where the frustration comes from and that’s where the emotion comes from.”

“I just feel like we could’ve done more. I could’ve done more,” Wilson continued. ”That’s for the upstairs to dissect and make decisions and decide the way to think about it. For me, I gotta make sure I’m ready at any opportunity I get. That’s what it comes down to and what I have to remind myself of, just do your job. I’ve always approached this game with a certain mindset, and in the last year and a half I’ve had to maybe peel back a little bit on that, and that’s OK. I’m just hopeful that we’re gonna figure this thing out on the offensive side of the ball here real soon. And I’m just focused on my job. I want to make sure they feel the same joy we feel when they get a stop. We haven’t done that this year. We could’ve lost this game by two or three touchdowns with the way we played on the offensive side of the ball. That’s reality. And we gotta figure it out. I like to think we’re not that far off, but the reality of it is, we gotta go do it. It can’t be during the practice week, it’s gotta be on Sunday when it matters.”

Patriots

Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott will get the chance to go against his former team this week when New England travels to take on the Cowboys in Week 4.

“It’s going to be fun. I’m excited to go back to Dallas, a place where I have so much history, my home in the offseason,” Elliott said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “It will be cool to get back in AT&T [Stadium]. I was definitely disappointed but everything happens for a reason. God has his plan for us. I’m excited for this next chapter in my life. I’m excited to be a Patriot, I’m excited to go chase a Super Bowl here. I’m looking at it as any other week. Just another game. It will be fun to get back out there in front of the Dallas fans.”