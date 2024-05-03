Jets Officially Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents

The New York Jets announced Friday that they’ve signed 17 undrafted free agents to contracts on Friday.
The full list includes:
- Georgia Southern CB Shemar Bartholomew
- Duke S Al Blades Jr.
- Army LB Jimmy Ciarlo
- Miami WR Tyler Harrell
- West Florida QB Peewee Jarrett
- San Jose State LB Tre Jenkins
- South Carolina EDGE Tyreek Johnson
- Duke CB Myles Jones
- Arkansas OL Brady Latham
- Michigan EDGE Braiden McGregor
- Tulane S Jarius Monroe
- Florida A&M WR Marcus Riley
- South Alabama TE Lincoln Sefcik
- Cal LB Jackson Sirmon
- Miami DL Leonard Taylor III
- Louisville OL Willie Tyler
- UConn DL Eric Watts
Harrell, 23, began his college career at Louisville. He spent four years there before transferring to Alabama for the 2022 season.
Harrell wound up finishing his career at Miami.
In total, Harrell caught 26 passes for 622 yards receiving and six touchdowns over the course of six seasons and 32 games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!