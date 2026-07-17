AFC Notes: Jabbar Muhammad, Will Anderson, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars’ coaching staff has been explicit about their praise for second-year UDFA CB Jabbar Muhammad’s improvements. Jacksonville HC Liam Coen thinks he might be their most improved player, while DC Anthony Campanile raved about his ability to make plays on the ball.

“You could argue for a most improved (award) for Jabbar over the last year,” Coen said, via Ryan O’Halloran of Jacksonville.com. “He’s made so many plays. We’re excited about what he’s able to do.”

“He’s improved a ton,” Campanile said. “He’s really been super detailed with his technique. He’s very deliberate in the way he’s practicing and that’s created some takeaways for him and making some plays on the ball. He just always seems to be near the action right now.”

Muhammad talked about not getting promoted to the active roster last year, despite injuries to CB/WR Travis Hunter and CB Jourdan Lewis. He cited the veteran’s guidance and named Lewis as someone who took the time to work with him and help keep his confidence high.

“Honestly, I had the vets telling me to keep my head down and keep grinding,” Muhammad said. “(Lewis) was going through his season last year and was still taking time to teach me 1-on-1. I can’t tell you how much that helped me because there can be ups and downs and you always want to take the next step, but he taught me patience and to keep my confidence up.”

Texans

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed DE Will Anderson near the top of the pass rusher board, with one NFC scout believing that Anderson is still underrated at this point in his career: “I still feel like he’s underrated to a degree. True three-down force multiplier who demands attention and has the rare ability to elevate the play of teammates. Combination of speed to power then his strength and effort. He’s better than I expected, to be honest.”

near the top of the pass rusher board, with one NFC scout believing that Anderson is still underrated at this point in his career: “I still feel like he’s underrated to a degree. True three-down force multiplier who demands attention and has the rare ability to elevate the play of teammates. Combination of speed to power then his strength and effort. He’s better than I expected, to be honest.” Fowler also listed veteran DE Danielle Hunter among the league’s top edge rushers: “One of the best power rushers of all time,” an NFC executive said. “Take a look at this guy’s career production. There can’t be a more underrated dominant player since I’ve been in the NFL. His silent tape was unreal. He’s a total force.”

among the league’s top edge rushers: “One of the best power rushers of all time,” an NFC executive said. “Take a look at this guy’s career production. There can’t be a more underrated dominant player since I’ve been in the NFL. His silent tape was unreal. He’s a total force.” When it comes to cornerbacks, Derek Stingley of the Texans ranked second: “His zone vision is outstanding,” said a veteran NFL offensive coach. “He can play man at a high level, but the way he sees the field and anticipates in zone is special.”

of the Texans ranked second: “His zone vision is outstanding,” said a veteran NFL offensive coach. “He can play man at a high level, but the way he sees the field and anticipates in zone is special.” “Elite feet and back-to-the-ball instincts,” a veteran NFC coach added. “If you throw a 50-50 ball, he’s probably going to come up with it. And the quarterback will choose to throw some of those because the pass rush is so good.”

An honorable mention from an anonymous NFC offensive coach went to CB Kamari Lassiter : “Really good ball skills, not the fastest but ultracompetitive. A little more size and speed, and he might be the best.”

: “Really good ball skills, not the fastest but ultracompetitive. A little more size and speed, and he might be the best.” Houston WR Nico Collins was ranked eighth among NFL receivers in a poll by coaches, execs and scouts around the league: “Combination of size, strength and speed, route running, hands and ball skills,” a league exec said. “Can make plays when contested and is physical after the catch.” (Fowler)

Titans

Titans DB Marcus Harris said his rookie year was mostly about learning the system and adjusting to the NFL since he didn’t get many on-field reps.

“Off the field, I was in my playbook heavy,” Harris said, via the team’s website. “Knowing your job is going to give you a shot to be on the field. And, knowing I wasn’t getting a lot of reps on the field, a lot of my reps were in the meeting room, or in walk throughs. So, just knowing my job and my role was probably the biggest thing I did off the field in order to have that success when it was my turn.”

Titans DB coach Dalton Hilliard envisions Harris being a meaningful contributor for them moving forward.

“Marcus is pretty phenomenal, just getting to be around him on and off the field, as a human being,” Hilliard said. “He’s a hard worker, he’s in the film early, he’s in early, he’s out (of the building) late. I am just excited about the growth he is going to have this year, and the opportunity he has. Having played some inside and outside, I think he’s going to be a great asset for us.“