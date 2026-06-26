AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Zay Flowers, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Joe Burrow is entering the seventh year of his career as the Bengals’ starting quarterback. Burrow said that he is being more vocal when things aren’t performing up to standard.

“If something isn’t up to a standard, then calling it out right then and there,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “Maybe a little louder than I have in the past. That’s a growth as a leader that maybe I keep doing it, maybe I don’t. I don’t know, but certainly try it out and just try to bring a little intensity to the room.”

Burrow wants his teammates to understand the “level of urgency” they need to have going into 2026.

“This offseason I really focused on trying to bring urgency to the room and try to just get everybody to understand the level of urgency that we have this year,” Burrow said. “The level of play that’s going to be required from every individual who steps on that field. I’ve tried to communicate that. I’ve tried be a little more vocal in a mean way. I think that’s a little out of my comfort zone, but that’s somewhere that I’m improving. Maybe it’s good and maybe it’s bad, but we’ll find out.”

Bengals OT Orlando Brown Jr. said Burrow has taken his “overall self and game” to another level this offseason.

“He has a better understanding of what it takes to get better in this league. He’s taken his overall self and game to the next level,” Brown Jr said. “He understands to win, we have to have a great culture, and that starts with continuity and loyalty among each other. He’s been the main player in that this offseason making sure guys are spending time together off the field. That’s been huge.”

Browns

Regarding Browns’ fifth-round C Parker Brailsford, Cleveland’s director of player personnel Adam Al-Khayyel mentioned that the rookie fits well into HC Todd Monken’s system.

“You have seen Coach Monken play with an athletic center with a range and do a lot of creative stuff in the run game and that certainly is appealing in terms of Parker and how we would deploy him,” Al-Khayyel said.

As for Cleveland bringing in WR Jalen Reagor for a tryout, Monken said they wanted to take a look at him and were impressed with him.

“Certainly most of the tryout guys you’re bringing in are younger players, but obviously we want to take a look at Jalen,” Monken said. “He does have a skill set and I thought he did a great job today.”

Regarding first-round WR KC Concepcion, who underwent a knee scope in March, Monken said they monitored him before the draft and are confident in his health.

“We monitored him a little bit, but he was clear,” Monken said. “He was good to go, and he looks great. We just want to make sure we get through basically this weekend and the first week, so when the other guys get back and we’re able to go like we are today and see what we’ve got.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Zay Flowers is entering the final year of his rookie contract before playing under his fifth-year option in 2027. When asked about Flowers, Lamar Jackson said they need him to stick around long-term.

“We love Zay. We need Zay. He’s one of the best receivers in the league, and he’s shown that since he stepped on the NFL field back in 2023,” Jackson said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s site. “His value is out of this world. That’s what I’d say.”

As for whether he views Flowers as a true No. 1 wide receiver, Jackson pointed out that the receiver eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in back-to-back seasons.

“Zay Flowers is a 1,000-yard receiver [in the] NFL for a reason,” Jackson said. “I’m going to leave it at that.”