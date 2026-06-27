AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Cashius Howell, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals DE Cashius Howell grew up a Chiefs fan, but that seems to have changed after the Chiefs passed on him in the draft.

“But they had taken an edge rusher before me, so… you know, it’s all good. I grew up a Kansas City Chiefs fan, but at this point, I’m just thankful to be a Bengal, so we’re going to see them when we see them,” Howell said, via the team website. “That was one of the options that was discussed. Like I said, I’m very happy to be a Bengal, and wouldn’t want to be a Kansas City Chief at this point.”

Browns

Although the Rams’ acquisition of DE Myles Garrett has further solidified their status as Super Bowl contenders, an NFC scout believes this move shows Cleveland has a clear understanding of its direction in getting a long-term QB solution.

“The Browns understood that even though the roster has pieces, it’s not a finished product and is still without a long-term solution at quarterback,” an NFC scout said, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “It was a good understanding of where they sit.”

Ravens

Ravens HC Jesse Minter says QB Lamar Jackson is taking a serious approach to the offseason, given the coaching changes, and there is no one else he would want as the team’s franchise quarterback.

“Yes, [Jackson]’s been incredible. He’s put in the time — first of all, he’s been here quite a bit and learned a lot. He’s just an unbelievable leader and an infectious person when he’s here,” Minter said, via the team website. “I think he’s done a great job leading the offense in the offseason — learning, being willing to try things, do different things and learn new terminology. I know he’s very excited about where we’re headed. ‘Dec’ has done a great job with the offense — he holds those guys to a really high standard, which is what we want to do as a group. I appreciate him always forwarding the team message in that regard. I’m excited about where our offense is headed.”

“There’s nobody I’d rather have as the quarterback of this team, this franchise,” Minter added. “The way that [Jackson] operates, how infectious he is, how much joy he brings to the preparation and the practice field — yes, he’s been everything. You come in, and you kind of know him, but you don’t know him super well. Relationships, like I talked about at the beginning, take time, and I think we’ve built up a good trust and communication and a good relationship. [He] plus all the guys — just the way they’ve operated has been very much appreciated.”