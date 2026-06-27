AFC Notes: Liam Coen, Laiatu Latu, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts’ third-year DE Laiatu Latu said his favorite feeling on the field is celebrating with his fellow defensive linemen after making big plays.

“After making a big play, it’s coming off and celebrating with the whole team,” Latu said via Abby Halpin of the team’s site. “Especially the d-line guys, and talking to them about what we see on the field, like that team brother aspect that you don’t get a lot of places.”

Latu said he’s been spending a lot of time training and is in the midst of a very productive offseason.

“I gained a bit of (getting off) speed and burst,” Latu said. “I didn’t take trips. I’m more of a person that likes to stay at home and start training. I feel like this offseason was a really good one.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said the defense has improved this offseason and emphasized the secondary in particular.

“I feel like the secondary’s improved drastically from where we were,” Coen said, via Jags Wire. “I think the combination of Matt Araujo and Anthony Perkins have done a phenomenal job in the secondary, collaborating with what Campy’s vision is back there. But what Matt brought has been some swagger, some confidence.”

Coen added that they’re looking to play closer to the ball to take away high-percentage throws.

“We’re trying to play a little bit stickier underneath,” Coen said. “And look, make people throw the ball over your heads. The percentages of completions of just a go-ball versus a hitch or a curl, it’s so much smaller. The margin for error is so much smaller to say, man, the ball has to get completed 45 yards down the field on the red line one-on-one. So we’re trying to just continue to take the air out of the coverage.”

Texans

Nick Caley is entering his second year as the Texans’ offensive coordinator. Caley points out that they want to bring a “multiple” approach, which they were unable to do last season due to injuries to TEs Cade Stover and Brevin Jordan.

“I am a little bit biased there because of my background with tight ends, but you remember it is important,” Caley said, via Aaron Wilson. “I think you always want to be multiple. To nobody’s fault, last year we got thinned out pretty early with Brev prior to us ever getting to the season. Cade goes down in the fourth quarter of the Rams game for call it two-thirds of the season, and we’re in the jumbo world a lot. We want to be multiple. We want to have balance, 11, 12s, 13s, 20, etcetera, and I think that’s always good to be able to do those things. So, that’s important. We’ve got a really good group of receivers. We’ve got a really good group of backs. We’ve got a really good group at tight end now, too, and we’re healthy. So, it’s been a lot of fun just trying to mix those groupings here and evolve that.”

Texans TE Dalton Schultz said Caley has proven to be a “tight end guy” as a coordinator and is always looking to mix things up with them.

“Cales is a tight end guy,” Schultz said. “He’s always trying something. There are always little wrinkles like, ‘Hey, let’s do this out of this formation. Let’s try this out of this. Let’s motion it.’ I don’t think he goes to bed without thinking about ball, I don’t think he can turn it off. We’re always coming in, mixing stuff up. He’s really good about letting us know, ‘Hey, on this, let’s do this different.’ That’s been fun, where you can get away with trying some of that. You’ve got a little bit more time to spend on stuff like that.”

Schultz said their tight ends group is still coming together, but he thinks TE Foster Moreau was a great addition to the group.

“We’re not quite there yet,” Schultz said. “We’ll see when the reins come off everybody, but I’m excited. We have a very well-rounded room and a bunch of guys that do a lot of different stuff really well. I think Foster has been a great addition for us, just bringing the energy, the juice. He’s a classic Louisiana kid, chirping everything all the time. We need that, especially on offense. We need that sort of thing. I think our room has come together nicely. We’ll continue to work and to get better and show that we can contribute in many different ways in this offense.”