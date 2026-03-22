AFC Notes: Ravens Free Agency, Boye Mafe, Bengals, Steelers Draft Visits

Bengals

Cincinnati paid a premium for LB Boye Mafe in free agency, who believes that his best football is still yet ahead of him.

“A lot of things a lot of people question about me is like the production, and that’s a big question,” Mafe said, via The Athletic. “I understand that. But the thing is, the coaches saw the film. They saw what I could do on the field. They want to tap in and make sure that the pressure rate and all that turns into sacks. And so with them, with me buying in and getting that chance to really dig into that and really get into the nitty-gritty of what I need to do to improve my game, I feel like that untapped potential can really show itself.”

Ravens

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic takes a look at 10 players for the Ravens to consider in the remaining free agent and trade market:

Regarding EDGE Denico Autry , Zrebiec thinks he would be a good replacement for Dre’Mont Jones , who is now on the Patriots. Zrebiec also views him as a good insurance piece if Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) is unable to return.

, Zrebiec thinks he would be a good replacement for , who is now on the Patriots. Zrebiec also views him as a good insurance piece if (neck) is unable to return. As for G Mekhi Becton , Zrebiec views him as a solid “buy-low candidate.”

, Zrebiec views him as a solid “buy-low candidate.” Although Zrebiec believes it’s unlikely Baltimore would trade a first-round pick in exchange for Eagles WR A.J. Brown , he feels the team would benefit from adding a “big and physical receiver.”

, he feels the team would benefit from adding a “big and physical receiver.” Before WR Hollywood Brown signed with the Eagles, Zrebiec wrote that his speed and big-play ability would be a great addition to Baltimore’s offense.

signed with the Eagles, Zrebiec wrote that his speed and big-play ability would be a great addition to Baltimore’s offense. With DL Calais Campbell, Zrebiec thinks Baltimore would be a likely landing spot for the veteran.

Zrebiec thinks Baltimore would be a likely landing spot for the veteran. Another potential reunion would be EDGE Jadeveon Clowney , who Zrebiec believes has “plenty left in the tank.”

, who Zrebiec believes has “plenty left in the tank.” Zrebiec views C Lloyd Cushenberry as the headliner of the remaining center market.

as the headliner of the remaining center market. Regarding Vikings OLB Jonathan Greenard , Zrebiec notes that Minnesota is believed to be willing to part with Greenard for a Day 2 draft pick, but a contract adjustment for him may prove problematic for Baltimore.

, Zrebiec notes that Minnesota is believed to be willing to part with Greenard for a Day 2 draft pick, but a contract adjustment for him may prove problematic for Baltimore. Zrebiec has WR Jauan Jennings as the best remaining free agent receiver, but he may be poised to make more money than the Ravens are willing to offer.

Steelers

Illinois DL James Thompson and Pitt LB Kyle Louis visited the Steelers. Louis counts as a local prospect and not against the 30 limit. (Ray Fittipaldo)

and Pitt LB visited the Steelers. Louis counts as a local prospect and not against the 30 limit. (Ray Fittipaldo) Georgia WR Zachariah Branch had dinner with the Steelers before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

had dinner with the Steelers before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell and Kentucky WR Kendrick Law visited the Steelers. (Brooke Pryor)

and Kentucky WR visited the Steelers. (Brooke Pryor) Miami QB Carson Beck and San Diego State CB Chris Johnson had top 30 visits with the Steelers. (Brooke Pryor)

and San Diego State CB had top 30 visits with the Steelers. (Brooke Pryor) Washington WR Denzel Boston will take a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Mike DeFabo)