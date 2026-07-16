AFC Notes: Sauce Gardner, Cam Ward, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars RB coach Chad Morton talked about RB Ameer Abdullah and the knowledge he has after 12 seasons in the league.

“He’s the old head in the group and guys can learn and soak up knowledge from him,” Morton said, via Jags Wire. “He’s well spoken, calm, competitive, a hard worker. It’s imperative that these guys get as much as they can from him.”

Jaguars ST coach Heath Farwell said that Abdullah has added value as a great special teams performer in his quest for a roster spot.

“Ameer’s been a guy that I’ve watched across the league for a bunch of years. I’ve always admired the way he plays,” Farwell said. “He’s a fantastic kick returner, can punt return as well. He can play all phases. It’s a battle with that running back room that’s so talented. I’d love him to be here because he’s a very good special teamer as well as a running back.”

Jaguars HC Liam Coen added that Abdullah also adds value as a third-down back who can make plays in the passing game.

“I think he’s a natural slash runner. He can stick his foot in the ground,” Coen said. “He’s got some wiggle inside and then in the pass game, I really like him in the pass game. He can run routes, he can double you up. He can come to balance and work edges on people. So, I’ve been very happy to have Ameer.”