AFC Notes: Sauce Gardner, Cam Ward, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- Veteran Colts DT DeForest Buckner received an honorable mention from an NFL defensive line coach on Jeremy Fowler‘s list of interior linemen: “No real drop-off in his play. He’s still elite — just older and injured.”
- Fowler‘s cornerback list had Sauce Gardner listed despite some being critical of his turnovers, with only three interceptions in four NFL seasons: “Sauce lost the sauce,” an NFL offensive coach said. “Now, he got traded for a reason — he’s a long strider and has the confidence to overshadow his weaknesses. He can press and play Cover 2. But he’s not going to tackle all the time, he’s not going to crack replace, and when playing zone, sometimes he’s not playing it correctly. It’s just hard for him to hold up over the course of the game…Not many move like him. He moves like a much smaller man. But he’s not making plays at the same rate he was.”
Jaguars
Jaguars RB coach Chad Morton talked about RB Ameer Abdullah and the knowledge he has after 12 seasons in the league.
“He’s the old head in the group and guys can learn and soak up knowledge from him,” Morton said, via Jags Wire. “He’s well spoken, calm, competitive, a hard worker. It’s imperative that these guys get as much as they can from him.”
Jaguars ST coach Heath Farwell said that Abdullah has added value as a great special teams performer in his quest for a roster spot.
“Ameer’s been a guy that I’ve watched across the league for a bunch of years. I’ve always admired the way he plays,” Farwell said. “He’s a fantastic kick returner, can punt return as well. He can play all phases. It’s a battle with that running back room that’s so talented. I’d love him to be here because he’s a very good special teamer as well as a running back.”
Jaguars HC Liam Coen added that Abdullah also adds value as a third-down back who can make plays in the passing game.
“I think he’s a natural slash runner. He can stick his foot in the ground,” Coen said. “He’s got some wiggle inside and then in the pass game, I really like him in the pass game. He can run routes, he can double you up. He can come to balance and work edges on people. So, I’ve been very happy to have Ameer.”
Titans
Titans QB Cam Ward went viral for his comment, “we ass,” following a 26-0 loss to the Texans in Week 4 last season. Ward said he entirely meant that comment and was clear he will always be fully transparent when talking to the media and his teammates.
“That’s how I’ve been my whole life. That’s how I was raised, to be honest. That’s how I was brought up,” Ward said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “For myself, I’m not playing my best ball that game, and when I said that, I meant it.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!