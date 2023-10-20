AFC Notes: Xavien Howard, Dolphins, Jets

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel doesn’t think it matters who gets the praise for their dominant offense between Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and himself.

“My answer to that would be who the F cares? Because it is a team, we’re working together, and I know one thing: I’ve coached a long time, I haven’t seen people do what our guys do,” McDaniel said, via ProFootballTalk. “As a teammate we’re all dependent on each other and I’m not in any hurry to prove myself without those guys because they’re part of who we are. To try to say it’s this person or that person is missing the point. It’s a team working together, people working together. Myself, Tyreek Hill, Tua, cool. What if no one’s blocking? You know what I mean? We’re all connected in that way.”

McDaniel said having previous experience with a lot of their players helps them execute the offense in a lot of different ways.

“Our players run a lot of plays that I have a lot of history with, and it looks different,” McDaniel said. “That’s because of hard work and unbelievable ability. So don’t try me on other players.”

Xavien Howard

Dolphins DC Vic Fangio said CB Xavien Howard (groin) returned to practice on a limited basis and they’ll continue observing him throughout the week before determining his availability, via Barry Jackson.

Jets

PFN’s Adam Caplan writes the emergence of Jets DE Jermaine Johnson has played a major role in why DE Carl Lawson isn’t playing as much. The team brought Lawson back with a pay cut this offseason as an insurance policy for Johnson.

has played a major role in why DE isn’t playing as much. The team brought Lawson back with a pay cut this offseason as an insurance policy for Johnson. Former Jets WR Mecole Hardman, who was traded to the Chiefs this week, said he signed on with New York in order to play with Aaron Rodgers, via Nate Taylor.