Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner Declaring For NFL Draft

Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner is declaring for the NFL draft, he tells Alex Scarbo.

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise as Turner is considered a potential Top-10 draft selection.

He turned in his best season at Alabama in 2023, reaching season highs in sacks and total tackles.

Turner was a consensus-first team All-American for the Tide in 2023. He was also the SEC defensive player of the year as well as an all-conference selection in 2023.

Turner, 20, finished with 117 career tackles over three season at Alabama. He had 21.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and added a pass defense.