Alabama QB Bryce Young, DE Will Anderson & RB Jahmyr Gibbs Officially Declare For 2023 NFL Draft

Alabama QB Bryce Young announced on Monday he is officially foregoing his senior season and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, per Mike Rodak.

He will be joined by DE Will Anderson and RB Jahmyr Gibbs, per Dane Brugler, both of whom are juniors.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as Young is widely seen as one of the best quarterbacks in college football and a potential No. 1 overall pick in April.

Anderson is also a potential top-three pick and Gibbs should be among the first running backs selected.

Young, 21, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021.

During his three-year college career, Young completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 34 games. He added 162 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Anderson, 21, was a three-year starter at Alabama and finished a decorated career with two Bronko Nagurski awards given to college football’s best defensive player, two SEC DPOY awards and two consensus All-American selections.

During his three-year college career, Anderson recorded 204 total tackles, 58.5 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception returned for a touchdown and four pass deflections in 41 games.

Gibbs, 20, transferred to Alabama after two seasons at Georgia Tech and was a starter his final two college seasons.

During his three-year college career, Gibbs rushed 383 times for 2,184 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 103 receptions for 1,212 yards and another eight touchdowns in 31 games.