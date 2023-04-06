Alabama TE Cameron Latu Visited The Cowboys & 49ers

Alabama TE Cameron Latu visited the Cowboys and 49ers this week, according to Tom Pelissero.

Latu, 23, was on the pre-season Mackey award watch list during his final year at Alabama. He made the switch from linebacker to tight end following his freshman year with the Crimson Tide.

Latu is projected to be a mid-to-late-round pick this year’s draft.

Latu appeared in 28 games over his five-year career at Alabama and hauled in 56 catches for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns.