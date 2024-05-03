NFC Notes: Ezekiel Elliott, Cooper DeJean, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott expressed his desire to return to Dallas and continue chasing a championship.

“This was my priority. Doing what I could do to get back here,” Elliott said, via PFT. “I have a lot left to accomplish here. I’m excited to get back with the fellas and chase that ring.”

Elliott feels he showed he can still be a starter during his stint with the Patriots: “Just showing I can still be a starter in this league. I can still play football at a high level. I’m excited to continue that here.” (Jon Machota)

As for being the veteran in the running back group, Elliott plans on being a leader to their younger backs: “Just being in this league for as long as I have been, and being as comfortable as I am, and having as many reps as I (have), now I can focus on bringing some other younger guys along and help them find their way.”

Eagles

The Eagles left the draft with 2024 first-round CB Quinyon Mitchell and 2024 second-round CB Cooper DeJean in hopes of overhauling their secondary. DeJean has extreme positional versatility and is willing to play anywhere on the defense to help Philadelphia.

“I’m a football player,” DeJean said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “You put me on the field and I’m going to go play football, whether it’s inside, outside, at safety, wherever it is.”

“If they put me out there, I’ll be excited to play out there on the edge at the corner position. If I don’t, there’s no hard feelings.”

Giants

When speaking to JP Finlay, Patrick Leonard of the New York Daily News said Giants HC Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen are “definitely” on the hot seat after how last season played out: “Oh it’s hot. Definitely for the head coach and possibly for the GM…Last year the way it ended, the way it went, the infighting…There’s a lot of reasons Brian Daboll needs to put it together this year.”

and GM are “definitely” on the hot seat after how last season played out: “Oh it’s hot. Definitely for the head coach and possibly for the GM…Last year the way it ended, the way it went, the infighting…There’s a lot of reasons Brian Daboll needs to put it together this year.” Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick told Gary Myers years ago that he doesn’t have a desire to start over and bring in all new staff throughout the organization: “If he has a high regard for Joe Schoen, he’s gonna just want to come in here and coach, get those 15 victories to pass Shula and try to win a Super Bowl without Brady. It just depends where he thinks he’s got the better shot.” (Pat Leonard)

told Gary Myers years ago that he doesn’t have a desire to start over and bring in all new staff throughout the organization: “If he has a high regard for Joe Schoen, he’s gonna just want to come in here and coach, get those 15 victories to pass Shula and try to win a Super Bowl without Brady. It just depends where he thinks he’s got the better shot.” (Pat Leonard) Dan Duggan of The Athletic noted the $270k guaranteed the Giants gave UDFA OT Jake Kubas was the second-largest guarantee he’s seen for a UDFA this year behind CB Chig Anuseim with the Commanders for $350k guaranteed.