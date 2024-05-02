NFC Notes: Drake Maye, Ezekiel Elliott, A.J. Brown, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Commanders never considered taking Drake Maye at No. 2 overall and were only deciding on Jayden Daniels or J.J. McCarthy.

“You had me on from Ann Arbor two Fridays ago, and the odds on Drake Maye got up, and the truth is the Commanders, the two quarterbacks they had in consideration at 2 were Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy,” Schefter said, via CommandersWire. “So, Drake Maye wasn’t going 2. He just wasn’t going 2. He was going 3.”

Cowboys

Regarding bringing back RB Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys VP of player personnel Will McClay thinks Elliott has proven he’s a starting running back and can help them in several areas.

“Zeke’s a winning, starting running back in the league,” he said via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “You turn on the tape, you saw him do things, running power gap scheme, running inside/outside zones, helping in pass protection. All those things to show that the ability was still there. And then adding him to this roster, it adds a guy, No. 1 that loves football, that wants to win here, wants to be here and adds something to the roster from a leadership standpoint, as well as his ability to play. I think the running back position in this day and age is not that old school one guy is the lead back and the others fill in. It’s a group by committee. And what he’ll add to that group, we’re excited about.”

Elliott’s one-year deal carries a max value of $3 million and includes a $375,000 signing bonus. He’ll make a guaranteed salary of $1.25 million and up to $375,000 in active roster bonuses, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

The deal also includes a $250,000 incentive for 1,100 yards from scrimmage and making the playoffs, another $250,000 for 10 touchdowns and making the playoffs, and $500,000 for appearing in 51 percent of snaps and making the playoffs.

Archer points out Elliott’s $375,000 active roster bonus currently counts against the cap given he played in all 17 games last season with the Patriots. However, Dallas will receive a $22,058 cap credit for every game he misses next season.

McClay said they had a draftable grade on 8-9 players who went undrafted, which is a decrease from the usual 14-18 they identify: “It’s not all completely done yet, but we’ve got probably four or five guys that we feel like can join us in that college free agent [group] that we had some love for in the draft process.” (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

The Eagles signed WR A.J. Brown to a three-year, $92 million extension with $84 million in guarantees and $16 million in new guarantees. Brown received $51 million guaranteed at signing. (Over The Cap)

to a three-year, $92 million extension with $84 million in guarantees and $16 million in new guarantees. Brown received $51 million guaranteed at signing. (Over The Cap) Brown’s 2026 base salary will be fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the third day of the 2025 league year. If he’s on the roster on the third day of the 2026 league year, $4 million of Brown’s 2027 base salary is guaranteed.

Over The Cap estimates that each year contains an option bonus due before the start of the regular season. The Eagles also added four void years at the end for salary cap purposes.

Brown on potentially ending his career in Philadelphia: “For sure. I’m not saying (this contract is) the end — I’m not ready for it to be over with — but that’s the goal. I think my career took off when I got here. Went to another level. It feels right. My family’s right. My girl’s starting school again here. Kids here. I got teammates, their kids, I want them to grow up together.” (Zach Berman)

Brown touched on what it means to be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL: “Nothing. I want to prove it. It’s a blessing I can say, but we don’t play on paper. And no one cares what’s in the bank account when you step between the lines.” (Berman)

According to Aaron Wilson, the Eagles signed UDFA OT Gottlieb Ayedze to a contract with $250k in total guarantees including a $30k signing bonus.