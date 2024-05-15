Eagles Sign Two More Draft Picks

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed fifth-round LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and sixth-round C Dylan McMahon to their rookie contracts.

That leaves just two more rookies to sign for the Eagles to wrap up their 2024 draft class.

Trotter, 21, is the son of longtime NFL veteran LB Jeremiah Trotter Sr. He started two years at Clemson and earned second-team All-American honors as a sophomore, first-team All-ACC honors as a junior. He declared for the 2024 NFL Draft with remaining eligibility.

The Eagles selected Trotter with the No. 155 overall pick in the fifth round. He is projected to sign a four-year, $4.348 million rookie contract that includes a $328,468 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Trotter recorded 195 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and 16 pass deflections in 39 games with 26 starts.