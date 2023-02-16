Alvin Kamara & Chris Lammons Indicted For Las Vegas Brawl Last Year

According to David Charms of 8 News in Las Vegas, Saints RB Alvin Kamara was indicted by a Clark County grand jury on Thursday along with three others for an alleged beating that took place at a nightclub last year.

Kamara, Bengals CB Chris Lammons and two other men are now criminal charges connected regarding the incident that took place outside of a Strip club during Pro Bowl weekend last year.

They’re facing charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The report mentions that this indictment means the criminal case will immediately bypass Las Vegas Justice Court and move to district court with a court date for March 2.

The incident took place on February 5 of last year at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, which was right before the Pro Bowl.

The alleged victim told police that he was attempting to leave the nightclub when multiple people began hitting and kicking him. The victim suffered a broken eye socket and was unable to keep his eye open while at the hospital.

Kamara was later arrested following the Pro Bowl.

In 2022, Kamara appeared in 15 games for the Saints and rushed for 897 yards on 223 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 57 receptions for 490 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Kamara as the news is available.