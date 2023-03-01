Arrest Warrants Issued For Georgia DT Jalen Carter

Arrest warrants in Athens, Georgia have been issued for DT Jalen Carter for reckless driving and racing, stemming from an ongoing investigation into a fatal crash that occurred in January.

Jalen Carter is subject of arrest warrant in Athens after being implicated by police for racing in the crash that took the life of former teammate, and UGA staffer. pic.twitter.com/2TC0DS40sO — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) March 1, 2023

Seth Emerson adds that both charges against Carter are misdemeanors.

The crash involved one of Carter’s teammates at Georgia, Devin Willock, and football staffer Chandler LeCroy.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported earlier in the day that Carter was present at the scene of the crash, drove away, and misled police about it afterward.

According to the report, Carter first told police he was close to a mile away when the crash occurred, but later changed his story to him being behind the other vehicle. Then he said he was alongside the car when it crashed.

Carter denied that he was racing the other car.

Carter is one of the best prospects in this year’s draft class and has been mentioned as a potential No. 1 overall pick.

Carter, 21, was named a consensus All-American after his junior season at Georgia. He’s widely considered to be one of the best defensive prospects in this year’s draft class.

During his three-year college career, Carter recorded 83 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections in 35 career games.