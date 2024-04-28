Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa Trying Out For Seahawks

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa will participate in Seahawks’ rookie camp this coming weekend on a tryout basis.

The Seahawks have already signed an undrafted quarterback Chevon Cordeiro from San Jose State, so it remains to be seen whether they will carry four quarterbacks heading into training camp.

Tagovailoa, 24, began his college career at Alabama before transferring to Maryland in 2020. He was second-team All-B1G each of his last two years in college.

For his career, Tagovailoa threw for 11,256 yards while completing 67.1 percent of his passes to go along with 76 touchdowns and 37 interceptions over the course of 46 games.