Seahawks Sign Fourth-Round TE AJ Barner

By
Tony Williams
-

The Seattle Seahawks have signed fourth-round TE AJ Barner to his rookie contract on Monday, according to Brady Henderson.

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Byron Murphy II DT Signed
3 Christian Haynes OG  
4 Tyrice Knight LB  
4 A. J. Barner TE Signed
5 Nehemiah Pritchett CB Signed
6 Sataoa Laumea OG Signed
6 D. J. James CB Signed
6 Michael Jerrell OT  

 

Barner, 22, was selected by the Seahawks in the fourth-round of the 2024 draft (no. 121 overall). He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,755,108 contract that includes a $755,108 signing bonus.

Throughout his four-year career between Indiana and Michigan, Barner appeared in 40 games and caught 64 passes for 610 yards and five touchdowns.

