Seahawks Sign Fourth-Round TE AJ Barner

The Seattle Seahawks have signed fourth-round TE AJ Barner to his rookie contract on Monday, according to Brady Henderson.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Byron Murphy II
|DT
|Signed
|3
|Christian Haynes
|OG
|4
|Tyrice Knight
|LB
|4
|A. J. Barner
|TE
|Signed
|5
|Nehemiah Pritchett
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Sataoa Laumea
|OG
|Signed
|6
|D. J. James
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Michael Jerrell
|OT
Barner, 22, was selected by the Seahawks in the fourth-round of the 2024 draft (no. 121 overall). He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,755,108 contract that includes a $755,108 signing bonus.
Throughout his four-year career between Indiana and Michigan, Barner appeared in 40 games and caught 64 passes for 610 yards and five touchdowns.
