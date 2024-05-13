Seahawks Sign Fourth-Round TE AJ Barner

The Seattle Seahawks have signed fourth-round TE AJ Barner to his rookie contract on Monday, according to Brady Henderson.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Byron Murphy II DT Signed 3 Christian Haynes OG 4 Tyrice Knight LB 4 A. J. Barner TE Signed 5 Nehemiah Pritchett CB Signed 6 Sataoa Laumea OG Signed 6 D. J. James CB Signed 6 Michael Jerrell OT

Barner, 22, was selected by the Seahawks in the fourth-round of the 2024 draft (no. 121 overall). He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,755,108 contract that includes a $755,108 signing bonus.

Throughout his four-year career between Indiana and Michigan, Barner appeared in 40 games and caught 64 passes for 610 yards and five touchdowns.