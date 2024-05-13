Seahawks Sign Three More Draft Picks

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Monday they have signed three more of their draft picks.
The @Seahawks signed three draft selections this afternoon. #GoHawks https://t.co/I9EifTF98K
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) May 13, 2024
Fifth-round CB Nehemiah Pritchett, sixth-round CB D.J. James and sixth-round OL Sataoa Laumea inked their rookie deals.
The Seahawks have four unsigned players from their 2024 class to still lock up:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Byron Murphy II
|DT
|Signed
|3
|Christian Haynes
|OG
|4
|Tyrice Knight
|LB
|4
|A. J. Barner
|TE
|5
|Nehemiah Pritchett
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Sataoa Laumea
|OG
|Signed
|6
|D. J. James
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Michael Jerrell
|OT
Pritchett, 23, was a four-year starter at Auburn. The Seahawks used the No. 136 overall pick in the fifth-round on him.
For his career, Pritchett appeared in 51 games and recorded 115 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, three interceptions and 29 pass defenses.
