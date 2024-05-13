Seahawks Sign Three More Draft Picks

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Monday they have signed three more of their draft picks. 

Fifth-round CB Nehemiah Pritchett, sixth-round CB D.J. James and sixth-round OL Sataoa Laumea inked their rookie deals. 

The Seahawks have four unsigned players from their 2024 class to still lock up:

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Byron Murphy II DT Signed
3 Christian Haynes OG  
4 Tyrice Knight LB  
4 A. J. Barner TE  
5 Nehemiah Pritchett CB Signed
6 Sataoa Laumea OG Signed
6 D. J. James CB Signed
6 Michael Jerrell OT  

 

Pritchett, 23, was a four-year starter at Auburn. The Seahawks used the No. 136 overall pick in the fifth-round on him. 

For his career, Pritchett appeared in 51 games and recorded 115 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, three interceptions and 29 pass defenses.

