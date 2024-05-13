Seahawks Sign Three More Draft Picks

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Monday they have signed three more of their draft picks.

Fifth-round CB Nehemiah Pritchett, sixth-round CB D.J. James and sixth-round OL Sataoa Laumea inked their rookie deals.

The Seahawks have four unsigned players from their 2024 class to still lock up:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Byron Murphy II DT Signed 3 Christian Haynes OG 4 Tyrice Knight LB 4 A. J. Barner TE 5 Nehemiah Pritchett CB Signed 6 Sataoa Laumea OG Signed 6 D. J. James CB Signed 6 Michael Jerrell OT

Pritchett, 23, was a four-year starter at Auburn. The Seahawks used the No. 136 overall pick in the fifth-round on him.

For his career, Pritchett appeared in 51 games and recorded 115 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, three interceptions and 29 pass defenses.