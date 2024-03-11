Bengals, Lions & Titans Showing Interest In DT D.J. Reader

Josina Anderson reports that the Bengals, Lions, and Titans are among the teams interested in DT D.J. Reader.

Reader, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.55 million contract with the Texans.

The Bengals signed Reader to a four-year, $53 million deal as an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He made base salaries of $9 million and $11 million in the final two years of his deal and is now an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Reader appeared in 14 games for the Bengals, recording 34 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.

We will have more on Reader as it becomes available.