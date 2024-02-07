Bill O’Brien Among Finalists For Boston College HC Job

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic hears that new Ohio State OC Bill O’Brien is among two finalists for the Boston College head-coaching job.

This is interesting considering that O’Brien just recently accepted the offensive coordinator job at Ohio State. However, Feldman explains that O’Brien previously considered the Boston College job and it would be a good fit for his family.

Feldman adds that former Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst has also “gotten some traction” for the job.

O’Brien, 54, was hired by the Texans back in 2014 after spending a few years at Penn State. O’Brien had one year remaining on his five-year contract when he signed a new five-year contract back in 2018.

Alabama hired O’Brien as their offensive coordinator back in 2022. O’Brien was with the Patriots from 2007-2011, beginning as an offensive assistant until becoming their offensive coordinator.

From there, O’Brien returned to the Patriots last offseason as their offensive coordinator.

During his seven years as Texans’ head coach, O’Brien led the team to a record of 52-48 (52 percent), which includes four trips to the playoffs and a 2-4 postseason record overall.

In 2023, the Patriots offense ranked 30th in total yards, 28th in passing offense, 26th in rushing offense and tied for 31st in total scoring offense.