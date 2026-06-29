Bond For Terrion Arnold Set At $1M

Per Kory Woods, Lions CB Terrion Arnold had his bond set at $1 million in court on Monday morning.

Additionally, Arnold will be on home confinement until the trial, must surrender his passport within 48 hours and cannot contact witnesses or co-defendants in the robbery and kidnapping case brought against him in Florida.

Prosecutors had been seeking no bail for Arnold, which would have kept him in jail until his trial. No date for that has been set yet. He has been locked up since turning himself in last Wednesday.

Per Adam Schefter, while Arnold is on home confinement, he is allowed to go to work, which means he could participate in training camp.

Arnold has been arrested on four charges of kidnapping and armed robbery, which in Florida carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The Florida state attorney’s office accused Arnold of “coordinating and directing” the robbery and beating of Arnold’s personal driver and two of the driver’s associates by several of Arnold’s co-defendants. This came after Arnold accused the driver of arranging the theft of more than $250,000 in cash and goods from an Airbnb in February, per Birkett.

Arnold and his attorneys are denying all charges.

This situation obviously has major implications for Arnold’s on-field availability for the Lions, whether from incarceration or a possible NFL suspension down the line.

It’s also possible he could be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list while the legal process plays out. Pro Football Talk reached out to the NFL and was told the matter was under review.

Arnold, 23, was named first-team All-American following his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama in 2023. The Lions used the No. 24 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

Arnold is currently in the second year of his four-year, $14,343,710 contract that includes a $7,251,788 signing bonus with a $2,607,947 cap figure for the 2024 season. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Arnold appeared in eight games for the Lions and recorded 31 tackles, an interception and eight pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Arnold as the news becomes available.