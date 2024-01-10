BREAKING: Alabama HC Nick Saban Retiring

Chris Low of ESPN is reporting that Alabama HC Nick Saban has informed the team that he is retiring.

This is stunning news, but this year has been full of major coaching changes involving veteran head coaches such as Pete Carroll and possibly Bill Belichick.

Alabama has been one of the top college head coaching jobs in the country and their search for a replacement will be fascinating to see how it plays out.

Saban, 72, began his coaching career as a grad assistant at Kent State back in 1973. He worked for several colleges before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Oilers as their DBs coach in 1988.

After

Saban spent one year as Toledo’s head coach before joining the Browns as their defensive coordinator under Bill Belichick.

Saban returned to the college ranks in 1995 has the head coach at Michigan State. After five years as LSU’s head coach, the Dolphins convinced him to take their head-coaching in 2005. However, Saban lasted just two years in Miami before being hired by Alabama.

For his career, Saban’s college teams were 297-71-1 (80.6 percent) which includes seven national titles. He was 206-29 at Alabama.

As the Dolphins head coach, Saban was 15-17 (46.9 percent) over the course of two seasons.