BREAKING: Broncos Signing HC Sean Payton To Five-Year Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Broncos are signing HC Sean Payton to a five-year extension.

Broncos owner Greg Penner issued the following statement with the extension.

“Sean Payton has led an impressive turnaround over the past three seasons, instilling a winning culture with high expectations,” Penner said. “I appreciate the close partnership he shares with George Paton along with the alignment and stability across our football operations.”

“We’re thrilled for Sean to continue leading our team as head coach, building on our progress during such an exciting time for the Broncos.”

Payton, 62, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their QBs coach back in 1997. He later joined the Giants for three seasons before the Cowboys hired him as their assistant HC/QBs coach for the 2003 season.

The Saints brought Payton in as their head coach for the 2006 season and he later agreed to an extension that would have kept him in New Orleans through the 2024 season back in 2019. However, he elected to retire after the 2021 season and join FOX as an analyst.

Payton led the Saints to a record of 152-89 (63.1 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2009. He signed a five-year contract with the Broncos in 2023.

For his career, Payton has put together a 184–108 (63 percent) overall record and is 10-10 in the postseason.