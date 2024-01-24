BREAKING: Chargers Hiring Jim Harbaugh As Head Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers are hiring Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach, according to Adam Schefter.

The full list of candidates who interview for the Chargers’ head coaching position includes:

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks

Lions OC Ben Johnson

Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Ravens OC Todd Monken

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Rams DC Raheem Morris

Raiders DC Patrick Graham

Chargers OC Kellen Moore

Chargers interim HC Giff Smith

Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Former Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel

Former Stanford HC David Shaw

Aaron Wilson reports that Harbaugh could look to hire Greg Roman as offensive coordinator, Jesse Minter as defensive coordinator and his son, Jay Harbaugh, as special teams coordinator.

Harbaugh, 60, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 85-25 (77.7 percent). That includes a 2-6 record in bowl games and three trips to the College Football Playoff.