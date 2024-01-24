BREAKING: Dolphins Parting Ways With DC Vic Fangio, Who Is Expected To Be Top Target For Eagles

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are expected to let DC Vic Fangio out of his contract in Miami.

Fangio can explore other opportunities and he will be the top target for the Eagles defensive coordinator vacancy.

Philadelphia wanted to hire Fangio last year but Miami was able to get a deal done before the Eagles due to things dragging out with former DC Jonathan Gannon, who left for the Cardinals head coaching job.

The Eagles still have to conduct a full search that complies with the Rooney Rule but it seems clear where things are headed. Meanwhile Miami is back in the hunt for a new defensive coordinator.

Fangio, 65, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints back in 1986 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.

He has worked for several teams including the Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens, and 49ers before he was hired by the Bears as their defensive coordinator back in 2015. The Broncos hired Fangio as their head coach in 2019 but he was fired and opted to sit out the 2022 season rather than take a defensive coordinator position.

After consulting with the Eagles, Fangio signed on with the Dolphins as the defensive coordinator in 2023.

In his three years with Denver, Fangio had a record of 19-30 (38.8 percent) with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Dolphins and Fangio as the news is available.