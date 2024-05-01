NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Howie Roseman, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Since their last Super Bowl win back in 1991, the Commanders’ franchise has started 35 different quarterbacks since with just three playoff wins. 2024 first-round QB Jayden Daniels hopes to end the cycle but doesn’t feel the pressure of being the solution in Washington.

“I don’t feel no pressure,” Daniels said, via ESPN’s John Keim. “I’m going to just come in and just be me. It is not a given I’m a starter Week 1. I got to earn it. I got to learn the playbook, earn the respect of my teammates, and go out there and try to win football games.”

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman commented that the team went after players in the draft who had a chip on their shoulder and were ready to contribute to the playoff roster that Roseman believes is assembled in Philadelphia.

“We had kind of a philosophy,” Roseman said at the end of the draft, via Pro Football Talk. “We wanted to have a ‘mentality’ offseason. We wanted to bring in people here who had a chip on their shoulder because we felt like we had a little bit of a chip on our shoulder. Not in a bad way. Just in a way, we felt like we wanted to do whatever we could to put ourselves in the best possible situation for this year because we had a bad taste in our mouth the last year, and we wanted to bring in as many people. I say ‘we’ because it starts with us that had that kind of same feeling. It started in free agency bringing in the free agents that we brought in, and we were looking for people in the draft who had that.”

“I know coach [Nick Sirianni] gets a hard time sometimes for playing one-on-one or playing rock, paper, scissors, but he is doing it to find out how competitive people are,” Roseman added. “He wants to see when he beats them, are they mad or are they just like, ‘Oh, I don’t really care.’ Because he is competitive. We’re looking for that kind of thing. We’re always looking for that, but it was more important to us more than ever this offseason.”

Giants

In hopes of shoring up the cornerback room, the Giants selected 2024 third-round CB Andru Phillips in the draft. Phillips talked about his profile and how he wants to bring a gritty edge to the locker room.

“I’m a competitive player. I want to win down there at that defensive position, whether that’s corner or slot, and I bring a fiery versatility to the game and a different type of aggression I feel like every defense needs, but also at the same time, I bring that will to win. I want to come in here and help any way I can,” Phillips said, via John Fennelly of the Giants Wire.

“They like, one, is my willingness to tackle. I know it’s a thing, especially at those corners and now people want to tackle but I’m one of those guys, I want to get my nose dirty. Just my football IQ and just being savvy in it as well. You can be aggressive but then have some finesse to you, as well, and just go out there and win every rep.”