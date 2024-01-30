BREAKING: Lions OC Ben Johnson Staying In Detroit

According to Tom Pelissero, Lions OC Ben Johnson has informed the Commanders and Seahawks that he will be staying in Detroit for another season.

The Lions were on the cusp of making the Super Bowl this year, and Johnson wants to take another shot at helping them get over the hump.

Just like last year when he pulled his name out of the process early, Johnson has unfinished business in Detroit to handle, which is massive, massive news for the Lions.

Johnson, 37, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Lions offense ranked No. 3 in yards per game and No. 5 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 5 in rushing yards per game.