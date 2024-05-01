Seahawks Waive LB Levi Bell

The Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday that they’ve waived outside linebacker Levi Bell.

Bell, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas State back in May of last year. He later agreed to a rookie contract with the Ravens.

Baltimore waived Bell a few days later and he eventually caught on with the Seahawks in July. Seattle waived him coming out of the preseason and he was later on and off of their practice squad.

The Seahawks re-signed Bell to a futures contract this past January.

During his college career at La. Tech and Texas State, Bell appeared in 23 games and recorded 93 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.