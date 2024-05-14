Chargers Make Two Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed OLB Chris Collins.

In a corresponding move, the team cut OLB Brevin Allen.

Collins is a rookie free agent this year, while Allen was a rookie free agent last year. While Collins played at Minnesota this past season, he spent four years at North Carolina before that.

Allen came to the Chargers from Campbell University in North Carolina as well.

Allen, 23, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Campbell following the 2023 NFL Draft. The Chargers waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

The Chargers brought Allen back on a futures contract for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Allen appeared in two games for the Chargers but did not record a statistic.