Brendan Sorsby Has Pro Day Tentatively Scheduled For July 10

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby has a Pro Day tentatively scheduled for July 10th in Southlake, Texas, at Carroll High School.

Last night, it was reported Sorsby plans to apply to enter the NFL’s supplemental draft this year after a back-and-forth legal battle regarding his collegiate eligibility for 2026.

Here is the link to our scouting report on Sorsby. As of now, we’re projecting him to be a mid to late round pick in the supplemental draft.

Sorsby bet on college football games while he was at Indiana, including games involving the Hoosiers, and the NCAA has a zero-tolerance policy for athletes gambling on their own sports.

This led to the NCAA denying his appeal for eligibility a few days ago, which made many wonder if he would be a candidate for the NFL’s supplemental draft.

Sorsby, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 101st-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class out of Lake Dallas, Texas.

He committed to Indiana and stayed there two seasons before transferring to Cincinnati for the 2024 season. He remained there through this past season before transferring to Texas Tech.

In his collegiate career, Sorsby has appeared in 35 games over four years at Indiana and Cincinnati. He’s completed 61.4 percent of passes for 7,208 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,295 yards and 22 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Sorsby as the news is available.