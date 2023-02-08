Brock Purdy Set For Surgery Later This Month, Targeting Return For Training Camp

According to Ian Rapoport, 49ers QB Brock Purdy is scheduled to undergo surgery on his torn UCL on February 21 and is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp.

An MRI confirmed that Purdy suffered a fully torn UCL and would require surgery. The hope was that hope the ligament can be repaired and doesn’t need full reconstructive surgery, which is known as “Tommy John” surgery and is harder to rehab.

Purdy had made a compelling case to be the team’s starter in 2023 but this injury obviously complicates things.

Purdy was forced from Sunday’s NFC Championship game with the injury after he took a hard hit to his elbow in the pocket.

Purdy, 23, was a four-year starter at Iowa State. He was drafted in the seventh round with the final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft by the 49ers.

He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

In 2022, Purdy appeared in nine games for the 49ers with five starts and completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He added 22 rush attempts for 13 yards and one touchdown.