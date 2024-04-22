Broncos Officially Unveil New Uniforms

The Denver Broncos officially unveiled their new “Mile High Collection” uniforms for the 2024 season on Monday.

Denver will also bring back their classic uniforms, with a throwback inspired by their jerseys from the 1977 season. The ‘77 classics … are BACK! pic.twitter.com/xG8vtiC1Gf — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 22, 2024 The uniform redesign began in January 2023 with owner Carrie Walton Penner leading a group of staff to Nike headquarters and CEO Greg Penner providing input along with players, staff, HC Sean Payton, and more than 10,000 fans who took a survey.

Broncos President Damani Leech said fans wanted new uniforms as did nearly all the players. It is the first uniform change for the team in 27 years and the dark navy blue helmets are now matched with primary orange jerseys at home; and white jerseys on the road. There’s also an alternative dark navy blue jersey.

“I’m incredibly excited,’’ Leech said, via 9News.com. “It’s a fresh take on our uniforms as a primary set, so it’s not a dramatic departure from where we’ve been. We have great colors, great logo, and uniforms. It’s a refresh that I think it’s really exciting.”

“They were made for Broncos Country,’’ said Broncos CMO Hailey Sullivan. “We’ve infused the heart of the fan throughout. Hopefully, you’ve picked up on how purposeful (we were). We wanted to infuse the fandom throughout — from the helmet to the fabric to every aspect of the jersey to the whole closet. I’m really excited. It’s for Broncos Country.” The Broncos will host a uniform launch party on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at their team store at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.