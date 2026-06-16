Broncos Waive/Injured WR Michael Woods

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos waived WR Michael Woods with an injury designation on Tuesday.

Woods will revert to Denver’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Woods, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Browns out of Oklahoma in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.83 million rookie contract with the team. The Browns released Woods after camp and he spent the season on the practice squad before signing to the active roster.

Cleveland waived him with an injury designation in before the start of the season last year. The Broncos signed him in May.

In 2024, Woods appeared in five games for the Browns and caught seven passes for 65 yards and no touchdowns.