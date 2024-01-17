Brown Fire OC Alex Van Pelt

Browns OC Alex Van Pelt confirmed that he’s been fired on Wednesday after four years with the team, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.

“On to the next one. Proud of my time there,” said Van Pelt.

Cleveland is shaking up its offensive staff, including parting ways with RB coach Stump Mitchell and TE coach T.C. McCartney on Tuesday.

Van Pelt, 53, played 12 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Steelers, Chiefs and Bills. He took his first coaching job with the Frankfurt Galaxy in 2005 before landing a job with the Bills as their offensive quality control coach.

Van Pelt worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2009 before joining the Buccaneers as their QBs coach. He later caught on with the Packers and spent six seasons in Green Bay before the Bengals hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach for the 2018 season.

He joined the Browns in 2020 as their offensive coordinator.