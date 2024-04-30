Browns Signing OL Brian Allen

The Cleveland Browns are signing OL Brian Allen to a contract on Tuesday, according to his agency.

Love to see it. 😤 – very cool to see Brian in Cleveland, to have former @Browns 3rd pick OL now agent, @Shawnlauvao on his representation team, and agency founded by former @Browns & native Cleveland’er @64AMDG – #FullCircle #GoBrowns #AMDG @ pic.twitter.com/7ZeU5E6ww4 — AMDG Sports (@SportsAmdg) April 30, 2024

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Allen, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal to remain with the Rams in 2022.

The Rams released Allen this past February.

In 2023, Allen appeared in five games for the Rams.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.