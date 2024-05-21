Chiefs Sign Second-Round OT Kingsley Suamataia

The Kansas City Chiefs signed second-round OT Kingsley Suamataia to a rookie contract, per the NFL transaction wire.

Here’s where the Chiefs stand so far with signing their 2024 draft class:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Xavier Worthy WR 2 Kingsley Suamataia OT 4 Jared Wiley TE Signed 4 Jaden Hicks S Signed 5 Hunter Nourzad C Signed 6 Kamal Hadden CB Signed 7 C.J. Hanson G Signed

Suamataia, 21, was a two-year starter at BYU and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023.

The No. 63 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $6,073,456 contract that includes a $1,490,184 signing bonus and will carry a $1,167,546 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Seahawks OT Abraham Lucas.

During his college career, Suamataia appeared in 24 games and made 23 starts, including 12 at right tackle and 11 at left tackle.