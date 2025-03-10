Cardinals Signing OL Evan Brown To Two-Year, $11.5M Deal

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Cardinals are signing OL Evan Brown to a two-year, $11.5 million contract.

Brown, 28, signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2018. He wound up making their active roster his rookie season but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed Brown to their practice squad once he passed through waivers unclaimed and later added him to their practice squad. Since then, he’s had brief stints with the Dolphins and Browns before signing on with the Lions in 2021.

The Lions brought Brown back on a one-year contract and he then became an unrestricted free agent once more, signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks before the 2023 season.

Brown then signed a one-year, $2.4 million contract with Arizona for 2024.

In 2024, Brown appeared in and started all 17 for the Cardinals.