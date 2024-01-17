Chargers Completed Interview With Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds

The Los Angeles Chargers completed an interview with Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds for their general manager position, according to Adam Schefter.

Dodds is also in play to join the Raiders as their general manager.

Dodds worked for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 seasons and worked his way up to senior personnel executive. The Colts hired Dodds in 2017 and later promoted him to assistant general manager for the 2018 season.

We will have more news on Dodds as it becomes available.