Chargers Fear Season-Ending Knee Injury For WR Mike Williams

Chargers WR Mike Williams is believed to have suffered a serious left knee injury during the game on Sunday.

Tom Pelissero reports that Williams was carted to the team bus with a brace on his left knee and will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Ian Rapoport says the Chargers fear Williams suffered a season-ending injury on the play, which would be a big blow to Los Angeles’ passing game.

Williams, 28, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Chargers.

He’s due base salaries of $12 million and $17 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2023, Williams appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded 19 receptions on 26 targets for 249 yards and one touchdown.