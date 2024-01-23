Chargers Nearing Deal With Jim Harbaugh?

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that something could happen between the Chargers and Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh “in the near future.”

According to Garafolo, the Chargers have made an “extremely strong” offer to Harbaugh and the two parties are now discussing staffing.

Garafolo says it feels like the two sides are at the point where they could be nearing an agreement at some point.

Harbaugh is reportedly meeting with the Chargers for a follow-up interview in the near future.

Aaron Wilson reports that Harbaugh could look to hire Greg Roman as offensive coordinator, Jesse Minter as defensive coordinator and his son, Jay Harbaugh, as special teams coordinator.

Harbaugh, 60, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 85-25 (77.7 percent). That includes a 2-6 record in bowl games and three trips to the College Football Playoff.

We’ll have more on the Chargers coaching search as the news is available.