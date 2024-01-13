Chargers Will Meet With HC Jim Harbaugh This Week

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are reporting that the Chargers will meet with Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh this week, adding that Harbaugh has indicated there is a possibility he could become the next head coach in Los Angeles.

The duo also reported that contract extension talks between Harbaugh and Michigan are also ongoing, with the university planning to offer him a 10-year, $125 million contract offer from the school that would make him one of college football’s highest-paid coaches.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Chargers’ job:

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Chargers OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed) Chargers interim HC Giff Smith (Interviewed) Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview) Former Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Interview)

Harbaugh, 60, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 85-25 (77.7 percent). That includes a 2-6 record in bowl games and three trips to the College Football Playoff.

