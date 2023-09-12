Chiefs Clear $8.7M Of Cap Room By Reworking G Joe Thuney’s Contract

Field Yates reports that the Chiefs recently restructured the contract of G Joe Thuney, which creates $8.7 million of cap space for the team.

This also allows them to active DL Chris Jones and fit his salary into their cap.

Thuney, 30, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round out of N.C. State in 2016. He signed a four-year, $3.538 million rookie deal and played out the final year of the agreement.

The Patriots opted to franchise Thuney in 2020, which paid him a fully guaranteed salary of $14.781 million. He later departed for a five-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs.

In 2022, Thuney appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs, making 15 starts for them at guard.