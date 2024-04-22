Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Facing Multi-Game Suspension

According to Adam Schefter, Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is expected to be disciplined by the NFL, resulting in at least a multi-game suspension.

Rice is facing eight charges after he and another driver allegedly caused a crash involving a half-dozen vehicles in Dallas last month.

He turned himself in and is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

Rice’s legal issues and discipline likely mean the Chiefs could be looking to select a wide receiver early on in the draft, especially given that the team’s receivers led the league in drops last season.

Rice, 23, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2023, Rice appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and caught 79 passes on 102 targets for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Rice and the Chiefs as it becomes available.