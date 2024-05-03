Chiefs Withdraw ERFA Tender From LB Cole Christiansen

The Kansas City Chiefs officially withdrew the exclusive rights tender from LB Cole Christiansen on Friday.

Christiansen is now an unrestricted free agent.

Christiansen, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Army back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chargers and was on and off of their roster over the next two years.

The Chiefs signed Christiansen to their practice squad in 2022 and he has been with the team ever since. Kansas City tendered Christiansen an exclusive rights offer this offseason.

In 2023, Christiansen appeared in five games for the Chiefs but did not record a statistic.