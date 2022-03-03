Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder Had Formal Interviews With Panthers, Vikings

According to Mark Kaboly, Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder had formal interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine with the Panthers and Vikings.

Kaboly adds those were among eight formal interviews Ridder said he took part in. The Steelers and Commanders were two other teams he named and other reports have indicated the Titans spoke to him as well.

All of those teams have come up this offseason as needing a quarterback in some shape or fashion. Washington, Carolina and Pittsburgh obviously need new starters. Minnesota and Tennessee have veteran options, but obviously have an eye on the future.

Ridder, 22, was a four-year starter at Cincinnati and quarterbacked the school to a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2021, the first time ever a non-Power 5 school had earned that distinction.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Ridder rated as his No. 41 overall player and No. 5 overall quarterback.

During his four-year college career, Ridder completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 10,239 yards (7.9 YPA), 87 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. He also rushed 501 times for 2,180 yards and 28 additional touchdowns.

We have more information on which teams have shown interest in Ridder in our 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Meeting Tracker.